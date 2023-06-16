Man United Keen To Sign Hojlund

Premier League club Manchester United are set to make a bid for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund this summer transfer window.

According to Getfootballnewsitaly.com, some intermediaries are already working on a deal.

The Denmark international is valued by La Dea in the region of €60 -70 million.

The 20 year old has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

Hojlund joined Atalanta from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz in August 20222.

He tallied up nine goals and two assists in 32 matches in 2022/23 Serie A campaign.

United finished third in the Premier League table with a total of 75 points from 38 matches.

