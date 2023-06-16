OFFICIAL: Chelsea To Host Liverpool In Opening Day Of New EPL Season

Chelsea will host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in their opening campaign of the 2023/24 Premier League season on Sunday, 13 August, 2023.

The high profile game was confirmed after organiser of the English topflight released the fixtures for all the 20 clubs for the new season on Thursday.

In last season’s meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool both teams settled for draws.

While the Reds will feature in the Europa League, Chelsea missed out completely from European qualification after a terrible campaign.

Treble winners Manchester City will kickoff the new season with a trip to newly promoted Burnley.

The game between Burnley and City will kickoff the new season and it comes up on Friday, 11 August.

Runners-up to City last season Arsenal will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates stadium.

Forest ended Arsenal’s Premier League title dreams thanks to a Taiwo Awoniyi goal which also saw them Netscape relegation.

While Manchester United will begin the season at home against…