Ohio Students Vulnerable Gambling Addiction Sports Betting Legal

Experts are sounding the alarm, believing that the legalization of sports betting in Ohio could negatively affect the many students attending colleges in the state. According to the plan, the state is scheduled to adopt a betting permit in early 2023.

Back in 2019, when the legalization of sports betting first came up at the Ohio Responsible Gaming Conference, experts raised concerns about it.

Students already have high risks of being addicted to gambling because they have little awareness or experience with gambling. And if they are legally allowed to bet on their favorite teams or athletes, the situation is guaranteed to get even worse.

What’s more, the generally accepted culture on college campuses can exacerbate the problem. Most students watch games they are interested in with friends while drinking alcohol. If one of them decides to bet, others are sure to follow suit.

The…