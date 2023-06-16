Samsung Nigeria Rewards Customers Discounts Mobile Devices

Samsung Electronics West Africa is giving discounts to customers on its A-series devices purchased from selected partner / outlets across the country in a promo offer titled MASSIVE DEALS.

The nationwide offer is currently available while stock lasts.

According to Samsung, customers would receive up to 15% discount when they purchase the A14, A04s, A04e or the A03 Core from its partners’ stores nationwide. Additionally, under this promo offer, customers who purchase the A14, A24, A34 and A54 devices will get a free travel adapter.

Group Head of the Mobile Business, Joy Tim-Ayoola, said, “Customers are at the heart of our business, This promotion is really about our customers as we have consistently strived towards making cutting edge technology easily available to all. So, we implore our customers nationwide to avail themselves of this opportunity to purchase the A-series devices now at discounted prices. This is…