2023 WWC: Super Falcons Can Reach Semi-Finals -Captain Ebi

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi believes the team can make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Randy Waldrum’s side will lock horns with co-hosts Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland in Group B.

The nine-time African champions were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Germany four years ago in France.

Ebi is however confident she and her teammates can do better this time around.

“As a team, we want to do better than we did at the 2019 World Cup in France. Being totally honest, I think we can aim for the semi-finals. We’ve got high-quality, experienced players and some really talented youngsters,” the 40-year-old told FIFA.com.

“It really is doable, and it’s up to us to grab the chance with both hands and show the world that we are Nigeria and that we’re not just there to make up the numbers. I’m ready for a sixth World Cup, and…