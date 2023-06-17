Abiodun Thrilled To Make Super Falcons World Cup Squad

Rivers Angels midfielder Deborah Abiodun has expressed delight following her selection by Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The quadrennial showpiece will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

Abiodun revealed her excitement on Twitter after making the list.

“It’s a huge honour an unquantifiable privilege to be in the final squad for my first ever senior Women’s World Cup. Definitely a dream turned reality. Thankful to all and sundry who have been supportive in my journey so far. I’m grateful” she wrote.

Abiodun played three matches for the Falconets at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Super Falcons are in Group B of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

By Toju Sote

