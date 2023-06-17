Awaziem’s Case Threatens Defender’s Deal

Bruno Onyemaechi’s permanent move to Boavista of Portugal could hit the rocks because the Portuguese giants are currently under a transfer ban imposed by FIFA due to debts they owe Nigerian amateur club, Green Sports FC, from an earlier transfer of Chidozie Awaziem, Completesports.com reports.

The spokesperson of top Nigerian sports law firm Activity Chambers, Samuel E. Ogbah, spoke to Completesports.com about the circumstances that could truncate Onyemaechi’s career opportunity.

“Green Sports FC are one of the clubs that trained Chidozie Awaziem. After he joined Boavista from FC Porto, our office represented Green Sports FC in their solidarity compensation claim. FIFA ruled in our client’s favour. However, Boavista could not pay and we reported to FIFA who gave them a transfer ban around December last year,” Ogbah said.

“So, they did not acquire any players during the January transfer window and will not…