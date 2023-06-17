Beckham’s Son Joins Onyeka’s Brentford On Permanent Deal

England legend David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham has joined Frank Onyeka’s Brentford on a permanent transfer.

According to Brentfordfc.com, the 20-year-old was signed from Inter Miami permanently on a one-year contract with an option of an additional year.

Romeo Beckham spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Brentford B from the MLS side.

Beckham expressed excitement after completing the transfer.

“It’s the best feeling, honestly. I’m so excited,” Beckham said

“They’ve welcomed me from day one. It’s obviously a different experience to Miami.”

Beckham made 15 appearances for the Young Bees this campaign.

Brentford finished the 2022/23 Premier League season in ninth after accumulating 59 points from 38 matches.

By Toju Sote

