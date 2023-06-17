Dzeko Set To Join Osayi-Samuel At Fenerbahce

Edin Dzeko is set to become teammate with Super Eagles right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel as his agent is discussing terms with Fenerbahce.

Dzeko has continued to show his class and eye for goal in the latter stages of his career, playing over 2800 minutes of action under Simone Inzaghi in Serie A last season.

The 37-year-old scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

The veteran Bosnian striker even starting in the Champions League final against his former side Manchester City.

As highlighted by Gianluca Di Marzio, Dzeko will leave Inter on a free transfer at the end of the month and he could make the jump to Turkey.

His agent is currently negotiating a deal with Fenerbahce, who are fresh off their success in the Turkish Cup.

