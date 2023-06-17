Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Agu Optimistic Of Super Eagles Victory Against Sierra Leone

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Alloy Agu has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will overcome Sierra Leone in Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are still fighting hard for first place in Group A entering this match just behind Guinea-Bissau on one point difference.

Recall that Guinea-Bissau are on 10 points while Nigeria are second on 9 points.

With the game against Sierra Leone considered to be a very important clash, Agu in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the Super Eagles will get the job done against Sierra Leone on Sunday.

“We have a very tough game against Sierra Leone but I am optimistic that Nigeria will pick up the maximum points.

“The players are focused and are ready to make the nation proud on Sunday. it is a game that Nigeria must win to leapfrog Guinea-Bissau from the top position in Group A.”

