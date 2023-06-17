Imuran Celebrates Inclusion In Falcons 2023 World Cup Squad

Rofiat Imuran has expressed her delight after she made the Super Falcons squad for the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

On Friday, Randy Waldrum unveiled his 23 players for the tournament which will begin on June 20 with Imuran making the cut.

She is one of three former Falconets players (Tosin Demehin, Deborah Abiodun) listed.

Reacting after the announcement of the squad, Imuran described it as an honour.

“It’s really really a great honour and privilege to have been named as part of the

@NGSuper_Falcons team going to the 2023

@FIFAWWC. I promise to continue giving my all to the 💚🤍💚 shirt,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, other notable names included are Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade, Desire Oparanozie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ashleigh Plumptre and Halimotu Ayinde.

Also listed are Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne among others.

The Falcons will face co-host Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland…