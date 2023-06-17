Okobi Reacts To Her Omission From Super Falcons World Cup Squad

Ngozi Okobi- Okeoghene has reacted to her shocking exclusion from the Super Falcons squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Levante of Spain player was omitted from the 23-woman list unveiled by head coach, Randy Waldrum on Friday.

Okobi-Okeoghene was one of the top performers for the Super Falcons at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations last year in Morocco.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Agu Optimistic Of Super Eagles Victory Against Sierra Leone

The 29-year-old took to the social media to show her appreciation to God despite missing out on the list.

“Give thanks in all

Thank you Jesus,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Okobi-Okeoghene was part of Super Falcons’ squad to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The midfileder has made 27 appearances for Nigeria with four goals to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…