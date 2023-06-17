Plumptre Gets Congratulatory Message For Making W/Cup Squad

The Barclays Women’s Super League in England has sent congratulatory message to Ashleigh Plumpre for making Super Falcons squad for this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

On Friday, Coach Randy Waldrum announced his 23 players for the tournament with Leicester City defender Plumptre making the cut.

Reacting to her inclusion, the organiser of the women’s topflight in England hailed Plumptre’s inclusion.

“Congratulations to @ashplumptre who is part of the @NGSuper_Falcons squad going to the #FIFAWWC 🇳🇬,” they wrote on Twitter.

This would be Plumptre’s second appearance at a major tournament with the Falcons.

She made her debut with the team at the 2022 AFCON in Morocco where they got to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, notable names like Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Ajibade, Onome Ebi and Francisca Ordega will be at the World Cup.

Also included are Gift Monday, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, Halimatu Ayinde, Uchenna…