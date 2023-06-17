PSG Approach Arteta Over Coaching Position

Paris Saint-Germain have made an approach for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to become their new manager, according to reports in France, talkSPORT.

The Ligue 1 champions are on the hunt for a new head coach – their fourth in five years – following their decision to sack Christophe Galtier after one season in charge, and just days after winning the title.

PSG were in discussions with German coach Julian Nagelsmann to take over following his exit as Bayern Munich manager earlier in the season, but it is claimed those talks have collapsed.

That saw chiefs turn their attention to Arteta, with French outlet RMC reporting PSG sporting director Luis Campos has spoken to the Arsenal manager ‘in recent weeks’ over the possibility of him leaving the Premier League club to return to Paris.

Arteta is a former PSG player, having spent an 18-month loan spell with the French giants during his early career at Barcelona.

But it’s good news for worried Gunners fans, as it appears Arteta…