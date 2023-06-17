Sierra Leone Ready For War Against Super Eagles

Leone Stars head coach, John Keister says his team will fight hard to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.

Keister’s side must win the game to keep their hopes of reaching Cote d’Ivoire 2023 alive.

The Leone Stars will face a daunting task against the Super Eagles who are desperate to win back fans support after some disappointing results in recent times.

Sierra Leone also have a poor record against the Super Eagles, winning just two of their 17 previous meetings.

Keister is however ready to put that aside as his team battle for three points in the crucial encounter.

“We know this is a match that we need to win, and therefore we have to be positive in our approach against a difficult Nigerian side – and we will definitely be,” Keister told Football Sierra Leone.

“We are a young group, but there is just this feeling…