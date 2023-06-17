Sierra Leone Vs Nigeria: Why It Was Important For Super Eagles To Train In Lagos

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau has explained why it was important for the Super Eagles to prepare for Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Speaking to the players on Friday during dinner, Gusau stated that the pitch at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, venue of the match is similar to that of Mobolaji Johnson Arena hence the decision to train in Lagos.

“Your stay in Lagos has been wonderful because I know for the last one year or more we have not been in Lagos for this kind of camping. But due to the kind of pitch we are going to play on in Monrovia which is just a little bit similar to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena and to my own thinking the stadium here is even better than that one (in Monrovia) that is why we decided that you people should be in Lagos.

“At least we know it’s not easy but it is better we start from here so that when we get there it would not be difficult for us and I…