Sierra Loene, Sao Tome Games May Decide Peseiro’s

Former Nigerian striker, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s contract extension may be tied to the outcome of the team’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome respectively.

The 65-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the month, and there are speculations suggesting that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will not extend his tenure.

The Portuguese tactician would be looking to seal the passage of the Super Eagles to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast, when he leads the Super Eagles out against Sierra Leone on Sunday.

However, the former Wolfsburg star in a chat with Completesports.com said that the NFF may be waiting to see the outcome of the team’s results against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome before deciding on whether to extend his contract.

“I want to believe that the NFF are patiently waiting to see the outcome of the game against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome before…