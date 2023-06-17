Sports: July 28, 2023 – Backwards To See Nigerian Sports

Officially, the football season in our part of the world has ended. The European Leagues are also on break, and all national football teams have resumed their march to other continental championships.

Even those ones will soon give way to the annual spell when football goes to sleep for almost 2 months and its fanatical followers change gears and start the transfer game when players and coaches become commodities in the open market of European football.

Downunder in Australia, the football season will begin and only pundits that feed on any football matches from anywhere on the planet during this period remind us there are actually other footbàll Leagues outside Europe of any significance.

Meanwhile, during this period most of us reset the buttons of our sports interests. We move over to car racing and follow Louis Hamilton; or to tennis and follow the exploits of Alcaraz, Djokovic, Coco and Nadal. As I write this, I am preparing for the Queen’s Club and Wimbledon Tennis…