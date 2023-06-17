Valverde Rules Out Chelsea Switch

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has ruled out a move to Premier League club Chelsea this summer transfer window.

Los Blancos signed England and Borrusia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer and as a result Valverde has been linked with a move to other clubs.

Valverde visited his first club Athletico Penarol in Uruguay where they were naming a pitch after him.

In an interview with Relevo, Valverde seemed emotional on seeing the pitch that bore his name.

“I’m probably going to go home and think about whether this is true or not,” Valverde said

He also cleared the air as to whether he was joining the Blues or not.

“No, no. I’m at Real Madrid. I try to enjoy it and leave my mark on this team that is the best in the world,” Valverde said

Valverde racked up seven goals and four assists in 34 Premier League matches last season.

Real Madrid finished second in Laliga with 78 points from 38 games.

