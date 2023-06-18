2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Battle Ready For Sierra Leone – Gusau

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Shehu Gusau has assured that the Super Eagles are going all out for a win against Sierra Leone on Sunday (today).

Jose Peseiro’s side will look to confirm their place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when they take on their fellow West Africans at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia.

The Super Eagles have won one of their three previous encounters against John Keister’s men.

“The team is here to work hard and take the three points. It will not be an easy game, but we have the players to do Nigeria proud by winning and qualifying for the next Africa Cup of Nations finals,”Gusau told thenff.com.

Presently, Nigeria is second in the pool with nine points from four matches, a point behind Guinea Bissau, who have played five matches and reached the top following their defeat of Sao Tome on Wednesday.

Victory for the Eagles willl lift them back to…