2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles In Monrovia For Serious Business

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has reiterated that neither himself nor the players are looking forward to a picnic when they take on Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia on Sunday (today).

Peseiro’s side will look to secure a place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when they on the Leone Stars.

“We know the Sierra Leoneans are also ambitious, that they want to win the three points and enhance their chances. It is our business to show that we want the three points better to qualify for the Africa Cup, and we are prepared to do that,”Peseiro told thenff.com.

“We have to be at our very best.”

Presently, Nigeria is second in the pool with nine points from four matches, a point behind Guinea Bissau, who have played five matches and reached the top following their defeat of Sao Tome on Wednesday.

Victory for the Eagles willl lift them back to the top of…