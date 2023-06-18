Adeleye Starts; Omeruo, Chukwueze, Osimhen In Starting Line-up Vs Leone Stars

Adebayo Adeleye has been named in the starting line-up for Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

It’s the first time the Isreali-based star will be starting in goalie for the Super Eagles in an official game..

Fenerbahce defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel will start at right-back, with Kenneth Omeruo and Semi Ajayi named as the two centre-backs. Zaidu Sanusi will occupy the left-back position.

Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi will start in midfield.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will lead the attack, while Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon will play from the flanks.

Super Eagles X1

Adebayo Adeleye

Osayi-Samuel, Omeruo, Ajayi, Sanusi

Ndidi, Aribo, Iwobi

Chukwueze, Simon, Osimhen

