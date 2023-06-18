Eagles Must Maintain High Level Of Concentration

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Joseph Dosu has warned the Super Eagles to maintain a high level of concentration ahead of this evening’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, are on the cusp of securing a ticket to next year’s AFCON tournament billed for Cote d’Ivoire and are gunning to complete the mission early enough even before their last qualifying game, in September.

At present, Nigeria occupies the second spot in their qualifying group with nine points from four matches, a point behind Guinea Bissau, who have played five matches.

Victory for the Eagles on Sunday will not only take them back to the top spot in Group A but will also guarantee a presence at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the Super Eagles are capable of overcoming Sierra Leone.

“This is a tricky game for the…