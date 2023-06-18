Garcia Wants Osimhen To Remain At Napoli

Newly appointed coach of Napoli Rudi Garcia want the duo of Victor Osimhen and Kvicha

Kvaratskhelia to remain with the Serie A champions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sportthe French coach has already informed President Aurelio De Laurentiis that he doesn’t want Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia sold in the summer.

It is understood that the Napoli won’t sell the Super Eagles star for less than €150-160m and will offer him a contract extension in the coming weeks.

According to Gazzetta, Jonathan David, Lille is Napoli’s main target if Osimhen leaves.

However South Korea international Kim Min-jae will leave the Stadio Maradona in July, with Bayern Munich ahead of ManChester United in the race for the 26-year-old.

Osimhen helped Napoli win a first Serie A title since the 1989/1990 season.

He scored 26 goals to become the first-ever African to finish as top scorer in the Italian topflight.

He is currently in Monrovia, Liberia, ahead of Sunday’s 2023…