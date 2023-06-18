Gli Azzurri Rebuilding Project Has Begun –Mancini

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says that the rebuilding project for Gli Azzurri [The Blues] has begun as they prepare for the UEFA Nations League Third-Place game against the Netherlands on Sunday, June 18 at the De Grolsch Veste, in Enschede, Netherlands.

Gli Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and were defeated by Spain 2-1 in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday, June 15 at the De Grolsch Veste.

Mancini said the new path and direction for the Italian national team are already in place.

“This qualifying phase of the Nations League has been played with young players, who perhaps you didn’t even know,” Football Italia quoted Mancini as saying.

“The project has already started. There was the U-20 World Cup, the U-21… We had Bastoni who fell ill the day before the start, we had some problems.”

Mancini added: “The new path has already begun because having…