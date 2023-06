Mendy Released By Man City Ahead Of Rape Retrial

Benjamin Mendy has been released by Manchester City after six years at the club with the French defender set to face a retrial over rape and sexual assault claims, having been cleared of seven other charges.

While it has yet to be officially announced by the club, the full-back appeared on the Premier League’s website of players to have been released.

Mendy joined City in 2017 from Monaco for £52million and went on to make 75 appearances before he was arrested in November 2020 following a claim of rape by a 24-year-old woman in his home the previous month

He was released under investigation before he was later accused of sexually assaulting another woman, aged 24, two months later, and while on police bail for that offence, was accused of the rape of three other women, one aged 17 – all offences of which he was cleared.

Mendy was suspended by his club in August 2021, after he was charged with rape.

He will face a retrial on one count of rape and another of attempted rape on June…