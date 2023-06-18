Musa Cautions Eagles Teammates Ahead Sierra Leone Clash

Ahmed Musa has warned his Super Eagles teammates not to underrate the Leone Stars ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier in Monrovia.

The Super Eagles will hope to seal qualification to next year’s AFCON with either a win or draw against Sierra Leone.

After four games the Eagles, on nine points, are second in Group A behind Guinea-Bissau.

Looking forward to the game, Musa admitted that the Eagles would find it hard to pick the three points against Sierra Leone without putting in the effort.

“For me and my teammates I think we are very prepared, we know the game is not going to be easy but if we win we will automatically qualify for the AFCON,” he said in Saturday’s presser.

“We know it’s not going to be easy because they(Sierra Leone) are very good. Forget about the fact that we have a lot of stars if you don’t work hard on the pitch it is going to be very difficult for us to have the three points.

“We understand the importance of the game so we are going all…