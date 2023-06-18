Osimhen Reveals His Favourite Nigerian Artiste

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said popular rapper Olamide is his favourite Nigerian artiste.

Osimhen disclosed this in a chat posted on POOJAMEDIA Twitter handle.

The Serie A winner with Napoli explained how he prepares himself for game by listening to Olamide and also a popular song by Damian Marley (son of late Bob Marley) which featured American rapper Nas.

“First of all like during my spare time after lunch we are relaxing for like two, three hours before the final meeting to get to the stadium, I listen to Olamide’s rap he’s done in recent years that is inspirational to me. Olamide is my best musician actually in Nigeria, I use to listen to him I have his playlist.

“Then after before I go for the team meeting I say my prayers and when we are in the bus I use to listen to Nas and Damian Marley’s ‘Only The Strong Survive’.

“When I listen to these songs I always put it…