PARIPESA BET Gives Out N1m Cash

In continuous effort to increase customers’ winnings, Nigeria’s top sports betting company, PARIPESA Bet, has given out One Million Naira cash to the first winner of the “Win N1m With PARIPESA” monthly promo.

The unlimited “Win N1m With PARIPESA” is designed for customers to start collecting sport betting odds for a monthly win while they enjoy playing and betting on their favorite teams on the platform.

In the promo, customers need to play an accumulator bet on any sports event with as low as N30 Naira. While the promo is scheduled to run for an unlimited number of months, the player with the winning bet slip with the highest overall odds is selected as the winner at the end of each month, table with current leaders of this promo is updated twice a week in Paripesa Official Telegram Channel.

The winner for the month of May 2023, Mr. Ojo (Last name withheld) while narrating his experience during…