PSG To Launch Mega Bid For Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to launch a mouth watering bid for Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Nigeria international is a top priority for the Ligue 1 champions.

Napoli are expected to demand a big fee to sell Osimhen this summer.

The 24-year-old is valued at around €150m by PSG but there are hopes Napoli will be willing to drop their asking price.



PSG are looking to reinforce their attack following Lionel Messi’s departure and the uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s future.

Osimhen is also a subject of interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The striker scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances for Napoli last season.

He added another five in the UEFA Champions League.

By Adeboye Amosu

