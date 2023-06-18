Why I Always Invite Musa For Super Eagles Games —Peseiro

Ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone, Jose Peseiro has cleared the air on why Ahmed Musa is always invited for Super Eagles matches despite criticism from different quarters.

Musa’s call-up for the game against the Leone Stars was frowned at with many positing there are better players who deserved to be invited.

The duo of Gift Orban and Victor Boniface were left out despite their impressive scoring form for Gent and Union Saint-Gilloise respectively.

Also, Nice striker Terem Moffi was overlooked for the game against the Leone Stars.

Following the criticism over his call-up, Musa wrote on his Twitter handle:“Like me or hate me, a day will come that you will tell your kids a story about Ahmed Musa MON.”

When asked in his pre-match presser on Saturday about the backlash he got for inviting Musa for the qualifier, Peseiro stated that the 2013 AFCON winner remains one of Nigeria’s best players.

“I have heard about that a lot (criticism for always…