Akpoguma Pens New Two-Year Contract With Hoffenheim

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma has penned a new two-year contract with Bundesliga club, TSG Hoffenheim.

Akpoguma’s previous contract was due to expire in 2024.

The 28-year-old will now remain at Hoffenheim until 2026.

“Kevin is a player who radiates pure passion for TSG with every fiber of his body,” says Alexander Rosen, director of professional football .

“He lives the values ​​we want to stand for on and off the field and with his passionate commitment, his enormous speed and his uncompromising style of play, he sets an example and leads the way.

” Akpo has always shown character even in demanding situations, carried his teammates away with his emotional nature and showed what was probably his most consistent sporting performance in the TSG shirt last season.

“In addition, as our ‘Minister of the Interior’, he always takes care of our newcomers and young talents, takes them by the hand and, as an experienced player, is always at their side with…