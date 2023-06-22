Federation Cup: Why Rangers Lost To Bendel Insurance

Rangers head coach, Abdul Maikaba has attributed his side’s defeat to Bendel Insurance in the Federation Cup final to the failure to convert their chances.

The Flying Antelopes fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bendel Insurance at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

Imade Osarenkhoe netted the winning goal from the penalty spot late in the first half.

“It was a great display of football artistry from both sides but we failed to take some of our opportunities,”Maikaba told the club’s media.

” I congratulate Bendel Insurance. But this tie could have gone either way as it was a tight contest. Even when we were a goal and player down, we continued pushing them back into their half but we failed to take our chances.”

For their efforts in this year’s oldest club competition, Rangers were rewarded with a Seven Million, five hundred thousand naira cheque while the…