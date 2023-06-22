I’m Ready To Play In Nigeria Premier League If

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has said he is willing to play in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) only if the right things are in place.

Ighalo made this known in a recent chat with Elegbete TV.

Before his sojourn abroad, Ighalo played for Prime FC of Oshogbo and Julius Berger in Lagos before moving to Europe in 2007.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal ended in May.

Speaking on the possibility of a return to the Nigerian league, the former Manchester United striker said:“I said if security is guaranteed, good coverage is assured and better officiating. Of course, [I will play].

“I have played in the league before, and it will be a great privilege for me to play again for another six months or one year before I end my career.

“But you do not want to be playing and be scared of your life or what is going to happen next. Then, it does not worth it. Because if I am going to play, I will not…