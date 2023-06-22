Ireland Falcons Group Opponent Beat Zambia In Friendly Game

Nigeria’s Super Falcons 2023 women’s World Cup Group B opponent Republic of Ireland defeated Zambia 3-2 in an international friendly game in Dublin on Thursday.

It is Ireland’s first win this year after losing two and drawing one of their last three games prior to Thursday’s friendly.

The last time the Irish tasted victory was a 4-0 hammering of Morocco in a friendly game on November, 2022.

Zambia took the lead in the 16th minute following an own goal by Courtney Brosnan.

Three minutes into the second half Ireland equalised thanks to Amber Barrett before Claire O’Riordan made it 2-1 on 63 minutes.

Barrett got her second goal in the 72nd minute to put Ireland 3-1 ahead but on 79 minutes Racheal Kundananji.

Ireland will be making their debut at the World Cup and are in Group B with co-host Australia, Canada and Super Falcons in this year’s edition.

Meanwhile, Ireland will face the Falcons in their last…