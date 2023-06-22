Remo Stars Congratulate Bendel Insurance On Federation Cup Win

Remo Stars have congratulated Bendel Insurance on winning the 2023 edition of the Federation Cup.

The Benin Arsenals claimed the title following a 1-0 victory against Rangers at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

This was the club’s first Federation Cup title in 43 years.

The Benin Arsenals were awarded a penalty kick after Chinnerw Ugbueze was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Imade Osehenkhoe scored the penalty sending Rangers goalkeeper Detan Ogundare the wrong way.

Both teams have several chances to score as the game went on but couldn’t convert it.

Bendel Insurance rejoiced over their win on their Twitter handle.

“Excruciating, Rough, Ardous & Energy Sapping with a lot of sacrifices! We journeyed through Lagos, Calabar & Onitsha enroute to the final Right there on Asaba Soil, the trophy we last won 43 years ago is back in the cabinet! ROUSING ENDING! Adaaaaaaaa BENDEL!,” the club posted.

Writing over the celebratory tweet by Bendel…