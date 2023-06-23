Busquets Set To Join Messi At New Club

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets is set to reunite with Lionel Messi at his new club Inter Miami this summer transfer window.

Messi made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to American club Inter Miami this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Busquets will sign a two and a half year contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

The 34 year old is already in advanced talks to make a switch to the North American continent.

Busquets parted ways with Barcelona at the end of the 2022/23 season after 11 years.

Another Barcelona legend Jordi Alba is also on the radar of Inter Miami this window.

Busquets notched four assists in 30 Laliga matches last season.

Barcelona won Laliga with a total of 88 points from 38 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.