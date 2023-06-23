Golden Eaglets Striker Eke Graduates From Secondary School

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets striker Light Eke recently graduated from secondary school.

This was disclosed by the media officer to the Golden Eaglets at the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria, Francis Achi on Twitter.

Achi posted pictures of Eke with his fellow students who graduated from Greenspring College in Lagos.

“Golden Eaglets striker, LIGHT EKE graduates from secondary school.

“Eke is a product of Greenspring college, Lagos State.

“Congratulations,” Achi wrote on Twitter.

Eke featured for the Eaglets at the U-17 AFCON and scored just one goal, which was in the 3-2 win against South Africa in their last group game.

However, the Eaglets lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals which automatically ruled them out of qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

