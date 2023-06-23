Havertz Isn’t A Clinical Striker –Agbonlahor Warns Arsenal

Former Aston Villa star, Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Arsenal to desist from signing Chelsea striker Kai Havertz because he’s not a proven goal scorer.

Recall that Arsenal are reportedly set to complete the signing of Havertz in a deal worth £65m from Chelsea.

But Agbonlahor believes it would be a wrong deal for Arsenal to sign the Germany international, adding that he is not clinical.

“I don’t understand that transfer is very strange. Arsenal have not learned their lesson with transfers, Kai Havertz isn’t a clinical striker,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“It would be a wrong deal for the Gunners, and I’m sure that their fans would agree,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arsenal already have the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in their attack line.

Havertz will have to compete with Jesus and Nketiah for a starting place in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

