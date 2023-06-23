I’m Still Available To Play For Super Eagles

Odion Ighalo has said he is still willing to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ighalo opted out of international football at the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt.

The 34-year-old scored five goals to emerge top scorer at the competition with the Super Eagles finishing in third position.

The forward later rescinded his decision and was called to the Super Eagles for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but his then Saudi club, Al Shabab, blocked him from taking part.

Ighalo is, however, not ruling out the possibility of making a return to the team.

“I do not think about the national team conversations for now,” Ighalo told Elegbete TV.

“You never can say ‘never’ because the last time I announced my retirement, it felt too soon.

“But now, I do not have a lot to say other than continue my club football and see how life goes.”

By Adeboye Amosu

