Joshua vs Wilder Close To Being Finalised

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder is close to being finalised.

Hearn is holding meetings with Saudi Arabian promotional outfit Skills Challenge Promotions and Wilder’s representatives next week in London to close the deal.

Joshua and Wilder are expected to square off in Saudi Arabia in December while Skills Challenge are also planning to play host to Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s long-awaited undisputed fight on the same card.

Speaking with Boxing News, Hearn said:”We’re looking to stage meetings in London next week to finalise the deal. We believe in Prince Khalid and Skills Challenge in terms of their desire to make the fight.

“It’s always slow but next week there are meetings in London to close the deal for Joshua-Wilder.

“Usyk’s in obviously, Wilder has never made that kind of money, he’s in. Skills Challenge know the money we’ve made to fight Ruiz and Usyk.

“So, if they bear that in mind we’re…