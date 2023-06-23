Leaders D’Warriors Storm Benin As Mindgames Scrabble Premier League Resumes Saturday

Mindgames Scrabble Premier League (MSPL) Division B leaders D’Warriors have arrived Benin, Edo State for the MatchDay 3 of the championship which resumes this Saturday.

The team led by Khaleel Adedeji finished as leaders on Matchday 1 and 2 in Abuja after picking up a total of 17 wins from 24 rounds of games.

With a renewed ambition, Oghenekaro Onakpobe, Ajulujukwu Okagbue, Eugene Okim, Whiskey Godsfavour with Qamar Adebowale as reserved, the players are confident of marking up points at the end of the day.

One of the players, Okagbue who finished 4th as he was only separated from the top three by a game in the intermediate category at the recently concluded Emmanuel Egbele Annual Scrabble Tournament (EEAST) said the team is determined to consolidate on their top position in the league.

He stated that playing the MSPL has always been “an experience I have been waiting to savour” and declared that he was prepared to give his best when hostilities resume at the foremost…