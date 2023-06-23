Maikaba Leaves Rangers After Two Years

Abdul Maikaba has left Rangers after two seasons in charge of the Coal City club.

Maikaba announced his departure at an end-of-the-season gathering of players, coaches, management, and backroom staff on Thursday.

The tactician said that he won’t be re-negotiating his two years contract that lapsed with the end of the national Federation Cup, Wednesday, June 22, 2023, stressing that family pressure was the major reason for his not willing to renegotiate the contracts.

In an emotion-laden voice, the experienced gaffer thanked the government, management, players, coaches, and other staff of the club for a wonderful working relationship he experienced while the contract lasted stressing that Rangers remains the only club that he was ending his contract with all his entitlements fully paid.

“It has been a fruitful two years of working in Enugu that saw us compete for honors in various…