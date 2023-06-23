NFF Will Get Nigerians’ Advice About Peseiro’s Job –Gusau

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, had a world-exclusive interview organised by Gbamm! Loving Football, which took place on Thursday, 22 June, and aired on Radio Now 95.3FM.

In the interview, the NFF president fielded questions wide range of questions, including those Gbamm! collated from the media and fans, concerning the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro‘s contract situation, NFF’s finances, and the Nigerian League, among others.

Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU and JAMES AGBEREBI who monitored the session, present the transcript of the interview session.

Excerpts…

What are the things you put in place on assuming office as the NFF president?

Gusau: Immediately after our election, we made an attempt to amend the statutes to go with the reality. We have been working to make sure we have something in…