Postecoglou At Spurs And 5 More Managerial Firsts

It Tottenham Hotspur have officially started preparing for the 2023/24 campaign with the appointment of their new manager, ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. He will become the first Australian to manage in the EPL when Spurs kick-off away at Brentford on August 13th.

After a dissatisfactory 2022/23 season, which saw Tottenham use three different managers, Antonio Conte, Cristin Stellini and Ryan Mason, Spurs fans will be hoping that Postecoglou can help the club ride a wave to the top of the Premier League.

At the very least, Postecoglou will be hoping to help Spurs overcome their Neighbours Arsenal, who they will face Home & Away this season.

Also Read – Ighalo: I’m Still Available To Play For Super Eagles

With this in mind, the team at betting.com have looked back at Premier League managerial appointments that mark the first time a boss from another country managed a top-flight team

Manuel Pellegrini – Chile (Manchester City)

Manuel Pellegrini is an acclaimed Chilean…