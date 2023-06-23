USA To Host Expanded 32-team Tourney

The United States of America will host an expanded Club World Cup featuring 32 men’s teams in 2025.

World football governing body, FIFA, made the announcement on Friday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the competition will be “the pinnacle” of elite men’s club football.

Twelve European clubs will participate, including the past three Champions League winners Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Dates for the tournament are yet to be confirmed but it is expected that it will hold in June.

The USA will also co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

The European Club Association has backed the plans but the World Leagues Forum expressed concern over the “unilateral” decision of football’s world governing body to put the new event in the calendar.

The 20th edition of the Club World Cup, which runs from 12-22 December 2023, will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid won the last edition, which was held in Morocco in February.

