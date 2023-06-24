Arsenal To Make Third Bid For Rice

Premier League club Arsenal are set to make a third bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer transfer window.

According to Daily Mail, West Ham have already turned down £80 million and £90 million offers by the Gunners for the 24 year old.

However the Gunners are set to bump up the offer and make another move for Rice.

Premier League champions Manchester City are keen to hijack the deal from Arsenal and meet the Hammers asking price for Rice.

West Ham want the deal finalised as soon as possible so as to sign a high profile replacement.

Rice netted four goals and made two assists in 37 Premier League games last season.

Arsenal finished second place in the Premier League table last season with 84 points from 38 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.