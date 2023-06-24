Arsenal’s Title Collapse Will Bother Me For Life

Martin Odegaard has admitted that Arsenal’s Premier League title collapse will bother me for the rest of my life.

Sitting top for 248 days was not enough for Arsenal to clinch the title last season as Manchester City came through to lift the Premier League trophy for the third year in a row.

The Gunners enjoyed a sensational first-half to the season and maintained the momentum after the World Cup break until a drop-off in April and May.

Mikel Arteta’s side surrendered two-goal leads to draw to Liverpool and West Ham and then needed two late goals to force a 3-3 home draw against bottom-placed Southampton.

A 4-1 defeat to City saw Pep Guardiola’s side take control of the title race and Arsenal failed to mount a comeback, losing to Brighton (3-0) and Nottingham Forest (1-0) in two of their final three games.

Asked what went wrong for Arsenal at the back-end of the season, Odegaard told Viaplay: “It’s difficult, there are many things that come into play, of course.

“We…