De Gea To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend, Garcia Next Weekend

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly set to marry his singer girlfriend next weekend following the expiry of his current £375,000 contract with the club.

No extension has yet been signed with Man. United with the goalkeeper looking likely to leave amid reports the club are said to be looking into Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana to replace him.

According to Spanish reports de Gea’s mind is focused more on his bride-to-be Edurne Garcia and his wedding guests than his footballing career.

Goalkeeper, David de Gea set to marry singer Edurne Garcia next weekend ahead of Manchester United exit

More details of the couple’s ‘big day’ are emerging with claims they have hired an old quarry near the Minorcan port town of Ciutadella for a ‘weekend-long bash.’

De Gea, 32, and Edurne, 37, began dating 12 years ago shortly after they first met in December 2010. They have a two-year-old daughter called Yanay.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights…