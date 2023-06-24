Dzeko Becomes Osayi-Samuel’s Teammate At Fenerbahce

Edin Dzeko is now teammate with Super Eagles right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel after joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce from Inter Milan.

Fenerbahçe announced on their website that Dzeko has officially joined the club on a free transfer.

Dzeko, who lost the Champions League final with Inter Milan to Manchester City in Istanbul earlier this month, has signed a two-year contract to see him stay at Fenerbahçe until the summer of 2025.

The 37-year-old will receive €4.2 million per season, the club said in a statement to the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

Speaking after completing the move Dzeko said on Twitter:”Hello Fenerbahçe family. I’m so happy to be here. I’m looking forward to seeing you all.”

Dzeko scored 14 goals in all competitions for Inter last season but was out of contract with the side he joined from Serie A rival Roma in 2021, although he was reportedly offered a one-year extension.

He…